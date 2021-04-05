UPS Store provides many services

To say that the West Milford UPS Store is important to the community is an understatement. Debbie and Marshall Johnson have been serving the needs of West Milford at 1614 Union Valley Road in the Bearfort Shopping Center for 16 years come rain or shine.

During the pandemic their services provided an important link to our family and friends, as well as support for local businesses. The West Milford Economic Development Commission presented a Certificate of Appreciation for Services to West Milford, which they proudly hang in front of the store.

In addition to superior drop-off for packages and copying, they also provide many other options that you may not be aware of, such as paper printing, custom promotional goods, banners and outdoor signs. They can print just about anything that a business could need, and orders can be emailed. Since most people don’t have fax machines at home anymore, they can take care of that too. Having an accessible notary and private mailboxes is great for people who have home based businesses. And, there’s no need to worry about porch pirates if you have your packages delivered there! In case you are doing some spring cleaning and organizing, you can drop off your shredding and clear up some space in your home. If you are moving take advantage of their packaging and moving supplies.

Debbie and Marshall support the Toys for Tots Literacy program, the West Milford Animal Shelter, and serve on the Board of the West Milford Chamber of Commerce. Stop by and check out all that they do to serve our community and remember to support our local businesses. They are the foundation of our community.