Warwick Valley chamber plans virtual networking event

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce members will host a virtual Coffee & Connections, a morning networking event.

Virtual seating is available on Friday, June 26 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Meet, greet and socialize with a small group of business professionals from the intimate setting of your own office or at-home workspace. Each attendee will have the chance to deliver a brief (60-90 second) presentation to the entire audience.

The virtual gathering is part of a monthly series of networking activities open to all Warwick Valley Chamber members.

Admission is free for Warwick Valley Chamber members.