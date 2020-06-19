x
Warwick Valley chamber plans virtual networking event

Warwick. There will be a Coffee & Connections virtual networking event on Friday, June 26, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

19 Jun 2020
19 Jun 2020 | 03:18

    The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce members will host a virtual Coffee & Connections, a morning networking event.

    Virtual seating is available on Friday, June 26 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

    Meet, greet and socialize with a small group of business professionals from the intimate setting of your own office or at-home workspace. Each attendee will have the chance to deliver a brief (60-90 second) presentation to the entire audience.

    The virtual gathering is part of a monthly series of networking activities open to all Warwick Valley Chamber members.

    Admission is free for Warwick Valley Chamber members.