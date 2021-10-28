2021 election information

In the 2021 New Jersey General Election, West Milford residents will have the opportunity to vote for:

•Governor and Lieutenant Governor

(Vote for One Slate)

•One Member of the

State Senate - 26th District

•Two Members of the General Assembly - 26th District

•One Surrogate

•Three Members of the Board of County Commissioners

•Two Members of the Township Council

•Three Members of the Board of Education for the West Milford School District (Full Term - 3 Years);

And,

•Two Public Questions:

● State Public Question No.1: “Constitutional Amendment to Permit Wagering on All College Sport or Athletic Events”

● State Public Question No.2: “Constitutional Amendment to Allow Certain Organizations Authorized to Conduct Games of Chance to Use Proceeds From Those Games to Support the Organization”

Voting Information, Dates and Options for 2021

(SOURCE: https://nj.gov/state/elections/vote.shtml)

•October 12, 2021:

The deadline to register to vote in the 2021 General Election for residents who were not already registered to vote was October 12th.

For future elections, registration can now be completed online at

the Division of Elections website at: https://www.state.nj.us/state/elections/index.shtml,select “Register to Vote!”; or fill out a form and mail it to the Passaic County Clerk:

● Passaic County Clerk

Danielle Ireland-Imhof

Address: 401 Grand Street, Room 130, Paterson, NJ 07505

Office Hours: 8:30am-4:30pm

973-881-4127 (FAX) 973-742-5744

Website: www.passaiccountynj.org/ government/elected_and_appointed_officials/ passaic_county_clerk/index.php

Residents must be 18 years of age by Election Day to register to vote in that year’s election.

•October 23 - Oct 31: In-Person Early Voting Period.

Centralized voting “megasites” will be open in NJ during the following hours for in-person early voting this year:

● Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm

● Sunday 10am-6pm

(*NOTE: for in-person voting: “Circumstances may change. As of now, all voters are asked to wear a face covering and observe appropriate social distancing.” (Source: https://www.state.nj.us/state/elections/vote-faq.shtml#faqa-3)

In West Milford, the In-Person Early Voting site will be located at:

● West Milford Municipal Building- Town Hall Main Meeting Room

1480 Union Valley Rd

West Milford, NJ 07480

For more information about in-person early voting, visit:

https://nj.gov/state/elections/vote-early-voting.shtml

•October 26:

Deadline to apply for a Vote-by-Mail Ballot by Mail for the General Election.

For the 2021 General Election, there are 3 return options for Vote By Mail:

US Mail:

Passaic County Vote-By-Mail Ballot Application -

https://nj.gov/state/elections/assets/pdf/forms-vote-by-mail/vote-by-mail-english-passaic.pdf

(Must be postmarked by 8PM 11/2/21)

Secure ballot Drop Box (by 8PM 11/2/21)

West Milford Secure Drop Box Location:

Front entrance of Township of West Milford Municipal Building

1480 Union Valley Rd

West Milford, NJ 07480 (Will be open when Mail In Ballots are mailed).

Other Drop Box locations can be found at: Vote.NJ.Gov

Your county’s Board of Elections Office (by 8PM 11/2/21)

Passaic County Board of Elections

Address: 401 Grand Street, Room 123, Paterson, NJ 07503

Office Hours: 8:30am-4:30pm

973-881-4527 (FAX) 973-523-9121

Website: www.passaiccountynj.org/ government/boards_committees_and_commissions/ board_of_elections/index.php

County Election Officials’ contact information can be found at: Vote.NJ.Gov.

*NOTE: According to Vote.NJ.Gov, “vote by mail ballots CANNOT be returned to early voting centers or to polling places this year”... You cannot bring your ballot to your polling place on Election Day. “However, you can bring your completed and sealed ballot in-person to your county’s Board of Elections office, or place it in a secure “ballot drop box” located throughout your county.”

Visit: http://Vote.NJ.Gov for more information

•November 1 at 3pm:

Deadline to apply for a Vote by Mail ballot in person at your County Clerk’s office.

•November 2nd, 8pm:

Election Day -

All regular polling locations will be open this year for in-person voting from 6:00am-8:00pm.

Your polling place will be listed on the sample ballot mailed to you, or can be found online at: Vote.NJ.Gov.

*NOTE: At this time, ALL voters are required to wear a face covering and observe appropriate social distance for in-person voting.

Voting Questions?

•Online- Visit: https://nj.gov/state/elections/vote.shtml

•Download the Webinar Presentation - “What You Need to Know About the 2021 NJ General Election”

https://nj.gov/state/elections/assets/pdf/flyer-how-to-vote/2021-webinar-presentation-what-you-need-to-know.pdf

•Or Call: 1-877-NJ-VOTER (1-877-658-6837)

November 2, 2021

General Election Day Polling Sites for Voting in West Milford

*NOTE: for in-person voting: “Circumstances may change. As of now, all voters are asked to wear a face covering and observe appropriate social distancing.” (Source: https://www.state.nj.us/state/elections/vote-faq.shtml#faqa-3)

Township of West Milford Election Day polling locations:

● Districts 1 & 2:

Freedom Church

145 Oak Ridge Road

Oak Ridge, NJ 07438

● Districts 3 & 4:

Apshawa Fire House

666 Macopin Road

West Milford, NJ 07480

● Districts 5 & 6:

Macopin Fire House

PO Box 647

1362 Macopin Road

West Milford, NJ 07480

● Districts 7 & 9:

West Milford Town Hall

1480 Union Valley Rd West Milford, NJ 07480

● District 8:

West Milford Library and Community Center

1470 Union Valley Rd West Milford, NJ 07480

● Districts 10 & 11:

Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Ambulance

814 Warwick Turnpike Hewitt, NJ 07421

● Districts 12 & 13:

American Legion Post #289

177 Lincoln Avenue

West Milford, NJ 07480

- Patricia Keller