A proposal to regulate ice retardant systems at Greenwood Lake is defeated

The West Milford Township Council recently voted against introduction of a control ordinance as requested by the Greenwood Lake Commission after the West Milford Lakes Committee feared the action would involve individual lake communities that each already has their own set of governing rules.

An ice retardant system is a mechanical device or a series of mechanical devices designed to prevent or retard the formation of ice in and around lake front structures. A system is in use at Lake Hopatcong to ensure that ice from the lake does not corrupt the shore line.

The Greenwood Lake commission has recommended use of the devices commonly referred to as “ice eaters” at Greenwood Lake.

Many questions remain

West Milford Councilman Warren Gross, a 30-year resident at Greenwood Lake, said there were many questions to be answered before the request for the devices is considered – such as who would enforce the new law.

Gross said during a council discussion on the subject that in his many years living at the lake he never had any problems that called for need of a device.

Councilman Michael Chazukow questioned if there have been any issues associated with unregulated use of the devices.

It was Township Attorney Fred Semrau who suggested that the council send a letter to the GLC asking them to address concerns expressed by Gross and others.

He noted that only Greenwood Lake and not any other lake representatives asked for this.

Councilwoman Ada Erik suggested that provision for only Greenwood Lake ice retardants be made with the option for other lakes to be included if their representatives so indicated.

Mayor Michele Dale said if anyone feels there is a public safety issue she understands why the request from the GLC was made.