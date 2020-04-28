Annville, Pa. Emily Haid named Lebanon Valley College student-athlete

Emily Haid of West Milford has been named student-athlete by Lebanon Valley College out of more than 130 students who competed for the award during the shortened spring 2020 season.

Haid, a member of the women’s lacrosse team, is studying for a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education and special education at The Valley.

Lebanon Valley College offers 26 sports. The school is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III, American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA), Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC), and Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC).

More information about LVC athletics is available at godutchmen.com.