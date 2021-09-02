At the pump. Gas prices dip

Gas prices dipped a bit in New Jersey and dropped further around the nation at large despite a rise in crude oil prices.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.18, down a penny from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.22 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.14, down three cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.22 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say the decline also came despite a decrease in total domestic stocks and an increase in demand that hunts that many people are taking a last road trip as the summer driving season draws to a close.

- Associated Press