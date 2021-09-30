At the pump. Gas prices stabilize

Gas prices have stabilized or even dipped in New Jersey and around the nation as a whole, analysts say.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.22, unchanged from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.18 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.18 down a penny from last week.

Drivers were paying $2.19 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say the easing is probably due to the traditional easing of demand following the summer driving season, even though 16 percent of crude production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shuttered due to recent storms.

They say further recovery will help stabilize prices, but high crude prices will likely keep prices at the pump high this fall.

- The Associated Press