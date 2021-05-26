Awosting. Gold wedding ring found

Gary Sipila of Hewitt reported recently finding a men’s yellow and white gold wedding band at Green Turtle Pond in Awosting.

“I would like to see it returned to its owner,” he wrote in an email to The West Milford Messenger. “Tell me what the inscription reads or the date inside and it’s yours.

Why not keep it and sell it?

“Really nothing to it,” Sipila replied. “If you know who it belongs to and don’t return it, it’s stealing. Bad karma.”

Sipila can be reached by phone at 845 258 8054 or email at garyjay@optonline.net.