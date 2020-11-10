Beautiful People reports record participation at 2020 fun walk, run and roll 5K

On Sunday, Nov. 8, Beautiful People, Orange County’s largest adaptive youth sports league, held its annual Fall Fun Walk, Run and Roll at the Town of Warwick Wickham Woodlands Park.

Beautiful People is a community sports organization and 501(c)3 nonprofit, founded by Peter Ladka in 2006.

The organization provides adaptive baseball, soccer, basketball and cheerleading for children and young adults with developmental disabilities and physical challenges, ages five and older.

The purpose is to enable joy, inspire hope and fulfill dreams among those with disabilities and their families.

The event, open to competitive runners as well as walkers of all ages, brought together Beautiful People’s families, supporters and young athletes for a day of community and competition.

In addition to the live event and in consideration for the health and safety of all, more than 40 participants also competed virtually, at their homes and at their own pace.

With sunny skies and unseasonably warm weather, the 2020 event generated Beautiful People’s highest fund-raising total ever, with more than $25,000 brought in from sponsors and participants.

Additionally, the event had more competition than ever before, as approximately 100 racers took to the roads around Wickham Woodlands, starting at the Beautiful People Field of Dreams in the former Mid-Orange Correctional facility, looping around race co-host Hudson Sports Complex and returning to the field for the finish.

Participants started the race in phases to maximize social distancing.

Title sponsors for the event included: Bill Garcia Allstate, The Disability Opportunity Fund and Sunterra. Additional sponsorship was provided by Nexxt Enterprises and Boulder Strategic Communications.

A full list of sponsors and supporters can be found at: http://www.beautiful-people.us/fall-fun-run-and-5k/

- Roger Gavan

Jeremy Zweig provided onsite information for this article.