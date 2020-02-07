BOE recognizes Educational and Service Professionals of the Year

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Alex Anemone announced the West Milford Township Public Schools Educational Service Professionals of the Year for 2020-2021 at the Jan. 17 Board of Education meeting.

According to the New Jersey Department of Education, the purpose of the recognition program is to acknowledge the state’s best teachers and educational services professionals.

West Milford's Best Educational Service Professionals of 2020-2021

The West Milford Township Public Schools Educational Service Professionals of the Year for each school are:

West Milford High School - Dr. Kristin Marston, school psychologist with 16 years in the district.

"Dr. Marston is an integral member of the High School Child Study Team. She advocates for her students and works with the teachers and staff to ensure their success. West Milford High School is lucky to have her, and congratulations to her on this well-deserved honor." - Matthew R. Strianse; Principal, West Milford Township Public High School

Macopin Middle School - Lori Kelley, special class aide with 17 years in the district.

"Mrs. Kelley always maintains the highest standards of professionalism and decorum. She is a conscientious employee who always puts her students and the school first. We are lucky to have her on our staff." - Marc Citro, Principal, Macopin Middle School

Apshawa Elementary School - Julianne McCall-Bramley, media specialist in her seventh year at Apshawa School.

"Mrs. Bramley is a technology leader in the building, introducing our students and teachers to technologies that enhance their learning." - Dr. Elissa Scillieri, Principal, Apshawa School

Maple Road Elementary School - Jaime Kettner, reading specialist with six years in the district

"Mrs. Kettner is a knowledgeable, dedicated Reading Specialist who contributes to the school community in many ways, namely the literacy development of our young learners." - Bill Kane, Principal, Maple Road Elementary School

Marshall Hill Elementary School - Joyce Riley, school nurse.

"Mrs. Riley is someone who is very experienced and proficient in her role and takes into consideration the lives of our students outside of school. She runs our annual Pick a Star program where donors can donate gifts around the holidays to families in need anonymously."- Patrick O'Donnell, Principal, Marshall Hill Elementary School

Paradise Knoll Elementary School - Susan Bickford, literacy specialist with nine years in the district.

“I am thrilled to have been chosen as Paradise Knoll's Educational Services professional of the year! At PK, I work with such dedicated educators. It's quite an honor to be recognized by this amazing group of people. Although it's hard for me to believe, I've been teaching for the past 33 years. The time went so fast! Most of those years were spent at a school in Brooklyn, New York, where I taught grades one, two, and three. The last nine years have been spent in West Milford, where I've happily served as Paradise Knoll's Literacy Specialist. I love working with my young students. It's so exciting to watch them grow as readers."- Susan Bickford, Literacy Specialist, Paradise Knoll School's Educational Service Professional of the Year.(Submitted by Jennifer Viti-Miller; Principal, Paradise Knoll Elementary School)

Upper Greenwood Lake Elementary School - Kim Farnese, paraprofessional.

"Mrs. Farnese is the heart of UGL. Her caring attitude of the students and staff does not go unnoticed. For example, Mrs. Farnese's use of mindfulness, reinforcement of health, and the simple fact that she always has a smile on her face." - Dr. Gregory Matlosz, Principal, Upper Greenwood Lake Elementary School

Westbrook Elementary School - Katherine Meyer, social worker, child study team, in her third year in the district.

"She is a wonderful resource for students and parents."- Dr. Dana Swarts, Principal, Westbrook Elementary School