BOE says goodbye to three members at year's final meeting

The West Milford Board of Education bid farewell to three trustees at its final meeting on Dec. 18.

Trustees William Cytowicz, Steven Drew, and Debbie O'Brien completed their terms on the school board, and were each honored with a resolution recognizing their service, and presented with a plaque by Superintendent of Schools Alex Anemone.

Each gave a brief speech thanking the administrators, school community, residents, and their own family members for their support.

They also included some insight about being a school board trustee through sharing some of their experiences, accomplishments, and parting reflective thoughts about their terms as school board members.

Trustees-elect Michael Conklin, Cortney Stephenson, and Jaysen Stillman will take their oaths of office and seats on the school board at the reorganization meeting in January.