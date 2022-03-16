Brother-sister duo against MS prep for yearly walk

Kenneth Hensley, Exalted Ruler of West Milford Elks, recently handed a $2500 check from the Elks to sister and brother Lyndsay and Chris Wright for the National Multiple Sclerosis Walk MS event on April 24.

“ Walk MS brings together passionate people from communities across the country to change the world for people affected by multiple sclerosis. Together, we drive progress to achieve the vision of a world free of MS,” said Lindsay. “To date, Walk MS participants, volunteers and donors have raised over $1 billion to stop MS in its tracks, restore what’s been lost and end MS forever.

On Sunday, April 24, the Wrights’ MS team, Demyelinate This, will gather at the Overpeck County Park for the 2022 Walk MS event. The event will be in person, with the site opening at 8:30 a.m. and the walk beginning at 10 a.m.

Lyndsay has been living with MS for 14 years, and her brother Chris, for seven years.

“We are the ultimate brother-sister duo fighting this disease together for those who face the unpredictable nature of Multiple Sclerosis. We have been walking for 13 years now and each year we do our part to rally our community together so we can one day reach an end goal of finding a cure for MS. The West Milford Elks have been a continuous supporter of ours for several years. It’s nice to know we have such a strong force behind us in the MS movement.”

She explained tha multiple sclerosis (MS) “is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body,” according to the nmss.org website.

Those interested in joining the team and walking with them can visit: https://mssociety.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.participant&participantID=72638.

For donations, checks can be made out to the “National MS Society” and mailed directly to Lyndsay Wright, P.O. Box 354, Hewitt, NJ 07421.

