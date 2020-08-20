Clawing back federal investment

On Aug. 14, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer hosted a virtual grant roundtable for local Fifth District nonprofit organizations, along with the New Jersey State Library, to help coordinate and better guide organizations seeking grant investment, and help claw back more federal tax dollars to local North Jersey communities .

Leigh Clark, the New Jersey State Librarian for Business & Funding Information, presented resources and guidance during the roundtable.

“It’s vital that we continue clawing back more resources to help our local community organizations respond and adapt to the COVID-19 crisis. Many non-profit organizations throughout North Jersey are working hard to continue serving members of our community through this difficult time, and I’m committed to ensuring they have the support they need,” Gottheimer said. “It’s great that more and more of our community organizations and towns are applying for and receiving grant investment from these federally-backed programs. Please know, my door is always open — I’m here to support you and all the work you do in our communities.”

Earlier this month, Gottheimer announced that New Jersey’s Fifth District has clawed 108 percent more federal tax dollars back from Washington and the Moocher States since 2016. For this past year alone, the federal tax dollars clawed back average out to a savings of $448 for each household in the Fifth District.

Gottheimer also recently announced that thirteen organizations throughout New Jersey’s Fifth Congressional District — houses of worship, schools, and local community organizations — received new Nonprofit Security Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Fiscal Year 2020. The grants provide security for certain tax-exempt organizations that are at risk of a terrorist attack from homegrown and lone-wolf white supremacists and ISIS-inspired terrorists.