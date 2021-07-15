Clean energy. Murphy signs energy bills for electric cars and solar

New Jersey’s governor signed a package of bills aimed at moving the state closer to its goal of generating 100% of its power from clean sources by 2050.

The measures make it easier to develop some solar energy projects, and to locate and build electric vehicle charging stations.

But still waiting for action by the Democratic governor is another bill that would remove most local control from where and how offshore wind energy projects come ashore. Murphy did not mention that bill at a signing ceremony in Seaside Heights in a municipal parking lot across the street from a popular water park.

``From wind turbine component manufacturing to solar to electric vehicles, we are well on our way to putting New Jersey back to its rightful place as a national leader’’ in clean energy, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

One measure makes it easier to locate electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state, eliminating the need to go before planning or zoning boards to get them approved.

Pam Frank, CEO of ChargEVC-NJ, an electric vehicle advocacy coalition, said charging stations are crucial to the growth of the electric vehicle industry. Four new charging stations were recently installed in the parking lot where Friday’s news conference was held.

``Most New Jersey drivers will not even consider an electric vehicle until they can see charging infrastructure out and around.’’ she said.

A similar bill signed by the governor encourages development of zero-emission vehicle fueling and charging infrastructure in redevelopment projects.

- The Associated Press