Clifton. Passaic County to host first annual Food Truck Festival on June 26

Passaic County in conjunction with Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc. and MegaBite Events, is hosting the first annual Passaic County Food Truck Festival from 11 a.m.to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at Weasel Brook Park in Clifton.

This event will feature approximately 20 food trucks to tantalize a variety of taste buds. The scrumptious offerings can be washed down with Ghost Hawk Beer, Passaic County’s first microbrewery, wine, hard seltzers and soft drinks.

Entertainment at the Food Truck Festival will include hatchet toss, boardwalk games and face painting for the kids. Live music will be on hand in the form of Naughty Humphrey and Grand Theft Audio.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to share our beloved Weasel Brook Park with everyone while enjoying an array of food options,” said Passaic County Commissioner Director Pat Lepore.

Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 4-16 in advance. Day of event prices are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 4-16. Children under four years-old are free. Visit https://megabiteevents.com/festivals/ for tickets.

“MegaBite Events is looking forward to bringing outdoor family friendly fun back to Passaic County this June,” said Howard Rosenblatt, founder of MegaBite Events. “We are dedicated to providing a safe environment for all to smile, laugh and listen to live music. Coming off 2020, an event like this is just what we all need at the start of summer.”

Designed by the Olmstead Brothers firm, Weasel Brook Park is a 19-acre park featuring a brook, ADA accessible bathrooms, playground equipment, a spray park, basketball courts, and a fitness circuit. The park is also home to the newly restored Vanderhoef-Westervelt House, which was constructed circa 1720.

For more information, visit: https://www.passaiccountynj.org/government/departments/parks_and_recreation/index.php