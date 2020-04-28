The Provident Bank Foundation has awarded a major grant in the amount of $7,500 to the Mental Health Organization in Passaic County (MHAPC) to support its Mindfulness-Based Play Family Therapy for Low-Income Families.

MHAPC was selected based on its mission of supporting children and families affected by mental illness and addressing the need for access to quality mental health services. The Mindfulness Based Play-Family Therapy program is a psycho-therapeutic approach that clinicians use when working with youth who have experienced trauma.

“Provident Bank Foundation is investing in the future by supporting children’s mental health,” said Joanne Green, MHAPC executive director. “We are fortunate to have such a forward-looking financial institution in the community.”

For more information about MHAPC, visit www.mhapassaic.org.