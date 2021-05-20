Construction noise on weekends and nights is being addressed

A problem of noise interference from commercial construction during nighttime hours and weekends is being addressed by the Township of West Milford Mayor and Council. A new chapter of the Township Code is being created to control this activity.

The council was expected to introduce Ordinance 2021 – O24 at a meeting this week and then set a date for a public hearing on the proposal and along with a voting date for final adoption by the council.

The proposed ordinance states that the township has an interest in providing its citizens reasonable use of their property without unreasonable interference by commercial construction. It says the disruption of commercial construction impacts the reasonable use of and quiet enjoyment of property and detracts from its use and enjoyment.

The mayor and council said they recognize the need for commercial construction, but seek to limit large commercial projects during a small window of time on weekends and overnight. The document states the officials have concluded that such limitations are warranted, not unreasonable and in the general public’s best interest and welfare.

Activities defined

The new law would affect anyone engaged in the business of cement or concrete contracting, either flat, form or wall work, or as a masonry contractor or as a carpentry contactor or any person engaged in the business of construction, alteration or re[pair of buildings or other structures, including but not limited to electrical work, plumbing, roofing, siding, swimming pools, tennis courts, patios, pool decks, driveways, retaining walls, signs, billboards, sidewalks or street pavement or anyone engaged in the business of demolishing or moving any building or buildings whole or part. Landscaping is not allowed, including but not limited to use of lawnmowers, gas powered leaf blowers, and edging tools.

There are exemptions for owners or occupants of a building or structure that perform the work of a building contractor provided the owner or occupant performs and supervises their own work and for building contractors employed by the township or any of its agencies. There is a provision for an emergency waiver with respect to health, safety and welfare of an individual.

No construction between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

All construction and demolition activity, excluding emergency work, shall not be performed between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays. All commercial construction and use of construction vehicles and equipment excluding emergency work would be prohibited on Sundays and legal holidays.

Owners or occupants of property who do the work of a building contractor on their own building or structure or who do interior work on fully enclosed buildings may perform such work on weekdays, Saturdays and legal holidays between the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.