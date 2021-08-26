Correction

The Township of West Milford Council on Aug. 11 adopted Resolution 296 that memorialized its intention to work with the Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company throughout the course of the proposed 300 Upgrade Project to construct Compressor Station 327 on property in Hewitt.

The Messenger incorrectly reported in the Aug. 20th edition that the council held up action on the resolution for more study.

The resolution states that the township wants to enter the agreement to address, among other things, ad valorem taxes to be paid as a result of the construction of the compressor station.

Taxable value for the property on Burnt Meadow Road is $17.5 million. The agreement says the company must fund $10 million in general liability and excess liability insurance. It calls for early and follow up emergency response training. The company would also pay the township an additional $200,000 in two payments. The first would arrive in 60 days and $180,000 more would come to the township when the station receives federal authorization for service.

Objectors to the passage of the document say they oppose it because they believe it does not address the health, safety and environmental concerns they posed for months at council meetings.

“If anyone gets sick from the toxins from the blow-downs or there is a major accident, the money will mean nothing,” Renee Allessio said. “According to the agreement the township can never oppose TGP.”

The resolution adopted by the council acknowledges that Congress, through the Natural Gas Act, has regulated comprehensively the siting, construction and operation of natural gas facilities, state and local regulations pertaining to these same issues are preempted.

On June 30, Tennessee filed an application for a Certification of Public Convenience and Necessity with the FERC for authorization to construct, operate and maintain the project with an anticipated in service date of Nov. 1, 2022.

The Messenger regrets the error and the confusion it caused.