Cost of living. Gas prices jump in New Jersey

Gas prices jumped up in New Jersey and around the nation with record travel forecast for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.14, up five cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.16 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.12, up four cents from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts say crude oil prices along with increased demand for the holiday weekend fueled the increase that will have drivers paying the highest Independence Day gas prices since 2014.