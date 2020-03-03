County Highlands Preserve upgrade continues

Not only will the present softball/baseball fields and existing parking lot be improved at the Highlands Preserve in Hewitt, but there are plans for a new playground and picnic area.

Also to be added is a new walking path to improve safety of the field of play and to connect the parking lot to all the fields, according to the plan.

This will include upgrading to replace deteriorated pavement.

The general goal is to enhance usability and opportunities for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors.

The park is operated by the Passaic County Board of Chosen Freeholders with formal assistance of the New York New Jersey Trail Conference.

The parking area is located on the Warwick Turnpike after that road emerges from Greenwood Lake Turnpike.

A $45,000 footbridge was built to connect the trail network.

Township officials received a copy of the applicability determination from Alaimo Group dated Feb. 7.

The county is seeking an exemption in connection with the work to be done in the Highlands Preserve Athletic Field Project.

County officials cut the ribbon on a pedestrian bridge linking the Highlands Preserve ball fields to a five-mile trail network and beyond on June 18, 2018.

The park includes 224 acres, and is adjacent to Abraham Hewitt State Forest and the Appalachian Trail.

Formerly known as San Cap Park, the property was to be part of a privately owned country club and golf course.

The name San Cap was derived from the names of the two men who had planned the club project, but it never materialized.

Before 2018, West Milford held a lease on seven acres of the property, including the parking area, baseball field, and three softball fields.

The preserve is now fully incorporated into the Passaic County Parks System.