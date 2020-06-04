COVID-19. Red Cross offers virtual Care for New Jersey Families who have lost loved ones

The American Red Cross New Jersey Region, together with state officials, is offering New Jersey resources in a Virtual Family Assistance Center launched to support families struggling with loss and grief due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Virtual Family Assistance Center offers connections to special virtual programs, information, referrals and services and other national resources available to support families in need.

People can access the hub’s New Jersey page by visiting redcross.org/NJFVAC to connect with Red Cross volunteers who will help guide them through the resources available, including those provided by the New Jersey Department of Human Services (DHS) and other state and community partners. People without internet access can call 833-492-0094 for help.

“These are trying times for us all, but especially difficult for those who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19,” said Rosie Taravella, CEO, American Red Cross New Jersey Region. “Not only have these families experienced the unexpected passing of a loved one, but they are also facing additional challenges caused by this public health emergency. We want them to know that there are compassionate people who wish to help them.”

Many families have experienced a disrupted bereavement and grief process due to restrictions related to COVID-19. To help, the Red Cross New Jersey Region has set up a virtual team of specially trained mental health, spiritual care and health services volunteers who are:

· Connecting with families over the phone to offer condolences, support and access to resources that may be available,

· Providing support for virtual memorial services for families, including connecting with local faith-based community partners,

· Sharing information and referrals to state and local agencies as well as other community organizations including legal resources for estate, custody, immigration or other issues,

· Connecting individuals with long-term crisis counseling, and

· Hosting online classes to foster resilience and facilitate coping skills.

All Family Assistance Center support will be provided virtually and is completely confidential and free.