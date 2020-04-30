COVID-19 update

Property tax grace period moves to June 1

New Jersey homeowners facing economic strain from COVID-19 as well as a May 1 deadline to pay their property taxes could take until June 1 under an executive order signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

The new order comes the same day the state recorded the highest number of coronavirus deaths yet at 402, bringing the overall toll to 6,442. There were about 3,000 new positive cases since Monday, bringing the total to about 114,000.

Murphy, a Democrat, stressed that the death toll spike doesn't reflect a big jump overnight, but instead shows the number of deaths from the weekend are still being counted.

New Jersey property taxpayers face among the highest taxes in the nation at nearly $9,000 a year on average.

The order authorizes local governments, which levy property taxes, to grant a one-month grace period to taxpayers. Under current law, the grace period is just 10 days. The order also means that taxpayers won't incur penalties or interest if they take advantage of the grace period.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

Restate Commission

A 21-member commission will begin to advise state government on reopening the economy, the govenor said.

The panel includes a number of national figures. Among them are former Obama administration officials Jeh Johnson, former Homeland Security Secretary, and Lisa Jackson, one-time Environmental Protection Agency administrator. Also on the commission is former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

The state must first meet meet four criteria, including boosting testing and contact tracing, along with seeing downward trends in cases and deaths, the governor said as part of a six-point plan to reopen the state.

Among the Commission's first tasks will advising on the timing of the restart, Murphy said.

'Open Jersey Now'

Protesters flouted the state's stay-home and social distancing policies on Tuesday, congregating outside the theater where Murphy held his news conference on the virus.

NJ.com reported that they chanted "Open Jersey now," while other carried American and Don't Tread On Me flags. Some wore Make America Great Again hats.

Murphy said during the news conference he didn't begrudge people their right to protest but wished they'd do it from home.

``This is America. We all have First Amendment rights,`` he said. ``Driving over here, I can see they're congregating. That's the last thing we need right now.''

Car inspection stations closed until May 11 to slow virus

New Jersey's motor vehicle inspection stations will be closed until May 11 as part of statewide efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy's administration said.

While inspection and road testing facilities will close, essential operations will continue, the Motor Vehicle Commission said in a statement. Those include supporting commercial trucking to keep the supply chain operating, the commission said.

Other services like renewing driver's licenses and registrations can be done online at NJMVC.gov.

The commissioner initially closed inspection stations from March 16 until March 30, followed by extensions that were set to expire on Monday.

Expiration dates for driver licenses, registrations, inspection stickers and temporary tags had been extended to May 13.

- The Associated Press