Crossroads Food Pantry is ‘here to help you’

Oak Ridge. In this time of food insecurity, Crossroads Food Pantry at Holy Faith Lutheran Church provides people in need with milk, meat, bread, and fresh produce, in addition to dry goods. The pantry distributes food every second and fourth Saturday of the month.

The pantry is located on 104 Paradise Road in Oak Ridge, off Route 23 North and across from Paradise Knolls School. It is an affiliate of the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

Call the church at 973-697-6060 between 8 and 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month to reserve a time for contact-free pickup. For more information or for an emergency food box, call the church at any time.

“We are here to help you,” says pantry volunteer Dot Flar.