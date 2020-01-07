Dale, new councilmen, take seats during reorganization

Mayor Michele Dale's era has officially begun.

Dale and two new Republican Township Councilmen, Kevin Goodsir and Warren Gross, took their respective oaths of office during the reorganization meeting Monday night.

State Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-26, administered the oaths of office to the three.

It is the beginning of a full, four-year term in the mayor's chair for Dale, a banking executive.

"Thank you for your support," Dale said to the audience and those watching the meeting live on cable television channel WM 77. "I look forward to leading the township for the next four years."

Dale said she tries to be as accessible as possible and pick up the phone to address residents concerns.

The Republican won a single year term as mayor in 2018 to fill the unexpired term of former Democratic Mayor Bettina Bieri, who resigned from office in August of that year.

Dale beat out Democrat Chris Garcia and Independent candidate Tim Wagner in that 2018 contest.

In 2019, Dale won a June primary challenge from former Republican Township Councilman Lou Signorino, and then took the seat in November with a victory over Democrat Bob Nicholson.

Goodsir and Gross effectively won their three-year council seats in the Republican June primary, defeating then Councilman Peter McGuinness and challenger Steven Castronova.

The Democrats did not put up any candidates for the council race in November, giving the pair an easy general election victory.

Goodsir thanked the voters as well as Signorino and McGuinness for the time they served on the council.

He then said that there used to be a youth trout fishing event that took place when he was younger that he would like to see return.

"I'd like to bring it back," he said.

Gross also thanked those supporting his candidacy.

"I'd like to thank everyone that voted for Mr. Goodsir and myself," he said. "It (the election) was important and very meaningful."