District Teachers of the Year announced at BOE meeting

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Alex Anemone announced the West Milford Township Public Schools Teachers and Educational Service Professionals of the Year for 2020-2021 at the Jan. 17 Board of Education meeting.

Of the eight Teachers of the Year (one selected per each of the district's schools) one will be chosen as the "District Teacher of the Year.”

According to the New Jersey Department of Education, all school-level Governor’s Teachers of the Year can compete for County Teacher of the Year by submitting their application to the superintendent by a specified date in late January.

All County Teacher of the Year applications and School Information Forms must then be submitted by the superintendent to the County Office of Education by a specified date in mid-February.

Each County winner is then considered for the State Teacher of the Year title, and winners of the State level are then recognized at a National level competition.

According to the NJDOE, the purpose of the recognition program is to acknowledge the state’s best teachers and educational services professionals.

According to the state, a Teacher of the Year "Must be an Effective or Highly Effective educator that meets all the eligibility requirements.”

West Milford's Top Teachers for 2020-2021

The West Milford Township Public Schools Teachers of the Year for each school are:

West Milford High School- Nicole Gwinnett, physical education and health teacher with 19 years in the district

"Ms. Gwinnett is a constant professional who tirelessly dedicates her time to the students of the high school. She puts her students first and always has their best interest at heart. West Milford High School is lucky to have her, and congratulations to her on this well-deserved honor."- Matthew R. Strianse; Principal, West Milford Township Public High School

Macopin Middle School - Gregg Vetter, physical education and health teacher, Co-Advisor to the Macopin Ambassadors, with 23 years in the district.

"Mr. Vetter has come to embody all that we, as educators, know is important and good for students. He quietly leads by example and is humble almost to a fault. Our students and staff appreciate all that he has done for our school and our community, I am proud to call him a friend and colleague." - Marc Citro; Principal, Macopin Middle School

Apshawa Elementary School - Allison Goodell, kindergarten teacher of 15 years at Apshawa School.

"Mrs. Goodell is a kind, flexible team player who is in tune with her students' unique academic levels and needs." - Dr. Elissa Scillieri, Principal, Apshawa Elementary School

Maple Road Elementary School - Stephanie Schwarz, resource room teacher with six years in the district.

"Ms. Schwarz is a wonderful Resource Room Teacher who strives to meet the academic, social, and emotional needs of all students." - Bill Kane; Principal, Maple Road Elementary School

Marshall Hill Elementary School - Rachel Lehr, second grade teacher.

"Mrs. Lehr is an advocate for her children and cares for them inside and outside the classroom. Her lessons are designed to increase student learning while still taking into consideration the social-emotional wellbeing of her students."- Patrick O'Donnell; Principal, Marshall Hill Elementary School

Paradise Knoll Elementary School - Kelly Frasca, first grade teacher

“Over the years, being a teacher has not only become my profession, but has become my passion in life and it is my heart's desire to share this passion and excitement not only within the classroom, but outside the classroom as well. That said, I am truly honored to be named PK’s Governor’s Educator of the Year for the 2019-2020 school year and above all, am humbled that I was chosen for this distinct honor by my fellow colleagues.”- Kelly Frasca; Grade 1 Teacher, Paradise Knoll School's Teacher of the Year (Submitted by Jennifer Viti-Miller; Principal, Paradise Knoll Elementary School)

Upper Greenwood Lake Elementary School - Daniel Brophy, physical education teacher.

"Mr. Brophy has the respect and confidence of the UGL community due to his work within the Scooter Football program, Project Adventure, and his focus on emotional and social support within the physical education environment."- Dr. Gregory Matlosz; Principal, Upper Greenwood Lake Elementary School, West Milford Twp. Public Schools District Testing Coordinator

Westbrook Elementary School - Stephanie Sanacore, second grade teacher with eight years in the district.

"She is a creative and dynamic primary teacher."- Dr. Dana Swarts; Principal, Westbrook Elementary School

Anemone said the District Teacher of the Year winner selected by the local Teacher of the Year Committee will be announced in the near future.