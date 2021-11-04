Election 2021. ‘The election is way too close to call’

West Milford Mayor Michele Dale posted a message from the Passaic County Republican Organization on Face Book appearing early Thursday morning. It reads as follows:

“As you know the election is too close to call. We have been advised that we need to speak to every voter that was turned away or for what ever reason was unable to cast their vote.

“We know polling locations were down and people were told to come back.

“We need to know who these people are, if they did not come back and vote. “If locations were closed, if they got there early and machines weren’t set up and they couldn’t vote etc.

“We will need affidavits from them.

“The election is way too close and we need everyone to get this done.

“Please email jwalsh@pcrro.org with your name, issue and a contact phone number and someone will be in touch.”

- Ann Genader