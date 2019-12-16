Elks celebrate holiday with annual toy drive, party

The cheer of the Christmas holiday was on display at the Elks Lodge on Union Valley Road Saturday.

The club hosted its annual Toy Drive and holiday party.

Kids attending had the chance to see Santa Claus and receive a pre-holiday treat, as well as assist the adults in putting toys collected during the club's annual Toy Drive under the tree.

Those participating brought the toys which will be given to families in need during the holiday season.

The lodge is also providing food to more than 20 local families, according to the club.

The party included food and live entertainment by two area bands.