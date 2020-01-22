Elks Club hosts Scouts annual Pinewood Derby at lodge

On Saturday, Jan. 18th, Cub Scout Den 9 held its annual Pinewood Derby.

It was cold and snowy outside, but inside the wheels were burning up the tracks.

Awards were given out for different designs but the ultimate goal of fastest times were won by the following scouts.

First place, Calvin Lewis won in his age group and overall, second place, Elias Poisson, who also won first place in his age group, and third place, Douglas Lewis.

Elias Poisson (Bears) and Calvin Lewis (Lions) will also advance on to the district Pinewood Derby in April along with Jace Bowlby (Tigers), Joey Courtney (Wolves), and George Terp (Webelos).