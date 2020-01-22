x
Elks Club hosts Scouts annual Pinewood Derby at lodge

West Milford
22 Jan 2020 | 04:21
On Saturday, Jan. 18th, Cub Scout Den 9 held its annual Pinewood Derby.

It was cold and snowy outside, but inside the wheels were burning up the tracks.

Awards were given out for different designs but the ultimate goal of fastest times were won by the following scouts.

First place, Calvin Lewis won in his age group and overall, second place, Elias Poisson, who also won first place in his age group, and third place, Douglas Lewis.

Elias Poisson (Bears) and Calvin Lewis (Lions) will also advance on to the district Pinewood Derby in April along with Jace Bowlby (Tigers), Joey Courtney (Wolves), and George Terp (Webelos).

Other Winners:
Superhero Design - Hunter DeVoe
Cubmaster Award - Gavin Lisbona
Realistic Design - George Terp
Scouting Theme - Ben Martone
Most Patriotic - Ryan Schmerling
Best Paint Job - Noelle Reaver
Most Original - Travis Blondin