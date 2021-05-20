Faith in Action: Community Churches of the Highlands

Members from area churches have embarked on a mission to apply their Faith in Action through service projects on May 16,2021. Together we can make a difference!

They will be serving through various projects, all designed to directly touch lives in our community.

Some of the suggested projects are: Assist seniors or handicapped neighbors with yard work around their home, helping neighbors with minor home repairs, cleaning up parks and beach areas, children’s ministry with singing and sharing time to the seniors at various local centers, interacting with the residents at Bethel Ranch such as playing games and visiting and various work projects at the West Milford Animal Shelter.

For the past three years, Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church and the First Presbyterian Church of Berkshire Valley have chosen to meet the needs of Strengthen Our Sisters Domestic Violence Shelter of West Milford by working in the yard, mowing lawns, and power washing and painting the house.

This year they have chosen to paint Treasures Thrift Store located at 196 Lincoln Avenue, West Milford. The store is owned and operated by Strengthen Our Sisters Domestic Violence Shelter.

Not only do all of the proceeds from sales at the store benefit homeless and battered women and children, with the donated furniture and household goods, they set up these homeless battered women and children in their new homes.

Treasures is a wonderful historic site and valued landmark providing a much needed community service giving items to fire victims and others in need.

For more information go to www.sosdv.org.