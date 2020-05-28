Food drive launched

COVID-19 continues to have a devastating impact on individuals throughout the tri-state area and nation.

Shutdowns of businesses throughout New Jersey have led more individuals than ever to seek the help of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Paterson. Catholic Charities, Paterson is the largest Catholic Charities organization in the state of New Jersey. It also is one of the largest Catholic Charities agencies in the entire country; providing support for thousands of people each day and operating over 70 programs.

These programs help people of all ages, from all walks of life.

The major increase in services provided by Catholic Charities has been through their Emergency Support Programs and three food pantries. These programs offer food, clothing, homelessness prevention, rapid re-housing and short-medium term financial assistance.

“We see more people at our food pantries than ever before. Some are local small business owners. Others have lost spouses and loved ones to COVID-19. We are doing more than we have ever done in our 80 year history to help keep people fed, promote dignity, and assist all of our sisters and brothers in need” said Director of Food Pantrie Carlos Roldan. Catholic Charities operates three food pantries: the Fr. English Food Pantry in Paterson, Hope Housein Dover, and Partnership for Social Services in Franklin.

Most months, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Paterson gives out food to 5,000 – 7,000 people at these locations. In April, this number practically doubled, helping over 11,000 individuals in need.

They expect this number to increase as the weeks pass.

Each year, Catholic Charities hosts an annual summertime Corpus Christi Food Drive. This event calls on parishes from throughout the Diocese of Paterson to contribute through individual drives of their own. This year, they are offering a virtual platform through YouGiveGoods to give people an option to purchase food directly for their pantries and are opening the drive to supporters from outside of the Diocese.

“Each year, our Corpus Christi Food Drive helps us feed those served by our three food pantries during the critical summer months. Our need increases during the summer, as many children are home and not receiving breakfast or lunch typically provided by their schools. This year, our need has increased, as we are helping more people than ever due to COVID-19. We have established a virtual platform for people who may not be venturing out, and any level of support is greatly appreciated,” said Development Director Chris Brancato.

To contribute to this drive or host your own drive for Catholic Charities please visitwww.ccpaterson.org/corpus or email info@cpaterson.org.

The organization has set also set up a website to share COVID-19 related updates and to respond to those in need at: www.ccpaterson.org/corona.