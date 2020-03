West Milford. The New Jersey Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Passaic County Department of Health, with the support of the West Milford Health Department, are holding a free eye screening on March 31 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at West Milford Town Hall 1480 Union Valley Road. To make an appointment, contact the Passaic County Department of Health at (973) 881-4396.