French horn stardom after five months of playing

In a speedy ascent to stardom, Macopin Middle School’s Shayla McPhee, eighth grade French Horn player recently earned a seat in the Region I Symphonic Winds Honors Ensemble of the New Jersey School Music Association.

:”Being part of this ensemble is a huge honor for any student,” said Macopin band director Erica McPartland. “But Shayla started playing French Horn in September and auditioned early in February at Clifton High School with horn players from the top third of New Jersey, who have been playing horn for three to four years. She earned second chair in the top honor ensemble, the Symphonic Wind Band. Shayla demonstrated determination and self motivation, as well as wonderful musicianship, in an amazing concert performance on Sunday, at Madison Junior High School.”

McPartland also thanked Shayla’s parents for their support for her musical ambitions, including transportation.