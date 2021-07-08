Fund raiser. Fund raiser for West Milford Animal Shelter set for Aug. 8

Fund raisers help keep the West Milford Animal Shelter doors open so the 100 percent volunteer staff can continue to care for and find placement for all homeless animals in the community.

“We hope everyone will be excited to join us at this outdoor Tricky Tray event in the pavilion (rain or shine) on Sunday, August 8th at 1PM at the beautiful Craigmeur Park, 1175 Greenpond Road, New Foundland, NJ.,” wrote WMASS volunteer Flo Wilson. “Tickets are $25 which includes one sheet of tickets given to the ticket holder at the door. 100 percent of proceeds will go to the care of all shelter animals.”

Seating is limited. If tickets sell out before the event, tickets will not be sold at the door.

Tickets are available at the West Milford Animal Shelter and J. Alexander Fine Jewelers/Jewelry Repair Center, LLC.