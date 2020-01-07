Girl Scouts attend 'Cookie Rally' ahead of 2020 sales season

Girl Scout troops in West Milford prepared for the 2020 Cookie Season by participating in an annual Cookie Rally at the Presbyterian Church on Sunday.

Older Cadette, Senior, and Ambassador Scouts ran the event.

Younger scouts (Daisies, Brownies, and Juniors) rotated around stations set up to teach them about the many aspects of cookie selling.

The younger girls learned how to set both personal and troop goals through the creation of butterfly box attachments and goal racing rockets; wrote and practiced their sales pitches on an "elevator" and "phone;” learned safety rules about selling online and face to face through origami; practiced identifying the different types of cookies through a bean bag toss game; sharpened math skills with a money madness dice game where they calculated the cost of different amounts of cookies; decorated a butterfly pencil to record their cookie sales; and had fun creating projects such as a butterfly feeder or having a butterfly painted on their faces.

Finally, the girls were able to dress up at the selfie station as butterflies.

The butterfly is the theme for this year's incentives when the 2020 Cookie Season began Tuesday..