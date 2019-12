West Milford Cadette/Senior Girl Scouts of Troop 94899 have been busy serving this holiday season.

The girls volunteered at the West Milford Presbyterian Church's annual Church Auction as runners, according to the troop.

The girls then participated in Wreaths Across America at the Veteran's Memorial Park, Cedar Heights Cemetery, St. Joseph's Cemetery, and West Milford Presbyterian Church's Cemetery.

Finally, the girls performed their annual caroling for the seniors at The Chelsea at Bald Eagle.