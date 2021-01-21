The NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife to host a virtual ice fishing workshop for women on Wednesday, Feb. 3, from to to 8 p.m.

The Ice Fishing Workshop is part of the NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife’s “Outdoor Women of New Jersey” (OWNJ) program.

OWNJ workshops are designed to provide women 18 years of age or older with a welcoming environment in which to learn outdoor skills.

These workshops are for you if you are a newcomer to the outdoors, an outdoor enthusiast who wants to learn new skills, or someone who wishes to network with other outdoor enthusiasts.

About the Workshop

Participants will meet up on GoToMeeting for a live presentation to get introduced to the sport of ice fishing by outdoor and ice fishing enthusiast David Alexander, who is a lifelong educator, naturalist and conservation biologist (www.natureintoaction.com).

This virtual workshop will cover ice safety, staying warm and dry, targeting specific fish species, depth maps, ice fishing equipment, knots, bait selection and technique.

Prior to the workshop participants with receive a packet with hands-on materials to use during the workshop.

Currently there is no safe fishable ice, IF safe ice becomes available, we will offer workshop participants an in-person meet up following COVID-19 guidelines to try your hand at ice fishing. There will be no additional fee for an in-person meet-up.

Workshop Fee: $10.

Registration: Complete the registration form, make check or money order for $10 payable the NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife (NJDFW) and mail to: Karen Byrne, NJ Division of Fish & Wildlife, PO Box 418, Port Republic, NJ 08241.

Upon receipt of your registration and payment, you will be e-mailed a confirmation notice and a registration packet will be mailed out to you.

Registration is limited to 15 participants and registrations are taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Questions? Contact Karen Byrne at karen.byrne@dep.nj.gov or (609) 947-1201.