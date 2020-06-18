Gottheimer announces $243M for hospitals

On June 17, 2020,

U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer announced that $243 million in CARES Act investment from the bipartisan bill’s Provider Relief Fund is going to Fifth District hospital facilities operated by Hackensack University Medical Center, Atlantic Health Medical Center, Valley Health System, New Bridge Medical Center, and Holy Name Medical Center.

“One of my top priorities throughout this crisis has been working to ensure our frontline medical workers, health centers, hospitals, and first responders in each county in the Fifth District have the supplies, resources, and full support they need to do their jobs safely and effectively. This federal investment going to Fifth District hospital networks will help boost care for patients and get health care workers and first responders tested as they continue battling this crisis,” said Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) “I want to thank all our frontline health care workers for the incredible work they’ve been doing over the past months. We would not be able to get through this crisis without them.”

This investment was specifically allocated to hospitals with large numbers of COVID-19 admissions, or “hot spot” hospitals, which include many of the facilities here in the eye of the COVID-19 storm in North Jersey.

Gottheimer has led several efforts to isolate funding for hard-hit areas like the Fifth District, including:

Calling on Congressional leadership to include reinstatement of the full State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction in any forthcoming coronavirus economic relief package.

Signing onto a letter with the New Jersey delegation calling on the Administration to begin immediately allocating more support provided under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for the Garden State’s frontline hospitals and health care providers.

Led a unanimous bipartisan request from the New Jersey and New York delegations for the creation of a separate fund of at least $40 billion in the interim emergency COVID-19 relief package to be allocated among the states based upon their share of the national infection rate according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).