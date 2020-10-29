Gottheimer, Anti-Defamation League, NJOHSP host forum on battling extremism, hate, lone-wolf terrorism

On October 26, 2020, U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) joined the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) Vice President of the Center on Extremism Oren Segal and NJ Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness (NJOHSP) Deputy Director Andrew Campi for a virtual forum on battling extremism, hate and homegrown lone-wolf terrorism.

“There is no responsibility I take more seriously than protecting the United States and our families, and standing up for those who risk their lives to do so,” Gottheimer said. “That’s why we must continue our efforts, and work with key partners like the ADL and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, to address the threats posed by violent extremists and homegrown lone-wolf terrorists.

“The presence of hate groups, online extremism, anti-Semitism and conspiracy theorists is continuing to increase and we must stand vigilant against these threats to our nation and to our freedom,” the congressman added.

Initiatives

Gottheimer has helped lead several key initiatives to combat homegrown lone-wolf terrorism, QAnon, extremism, Foreign Terrorist Organizations online and to maintain election security:

In North Jersey, the Fifth District has clawed back more than $4.1 million in federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program investment since 2016 to help protect synagogues, churches, mosques, and other institutions.

To combat Foreign Terrorist Organizations online, Gottheimer announced a comprehensive Online Arsenal to combat Foreign Terrorist Organizations which use social media to spread hate and extremism, recruit, and raise funds for acts of terror with cryptocurrencies.

The House recently passed bipartisan legislation that included Gottheimer’s provision to combat foreign terrorist organizations spreading extremist propaganda on social media. The legislation requires the Secretary of Defense, in coordination with the Secretary of State, to report to Congress on the use of online social media by State Department-designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations, and the threat posed to U.S. national security by online radicalization.

Condemnation of QAnon

Gottheimer was an original cosponsor of a bipartisan resolution which passed the House condemning the QAnon movement, a movement on which both the FBI and ADL has sounded alarms.

Gottheimer led a letter with Congressman Tom Malinowski and the majority of the New Jersey House Delegation urging the FBI to counter the rise of the proud boys hate group. The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness (NJOHSP) increased the threat posed by white supremacist extremists from “moderate” to “high” in 2020, joining homegrown violent extremists as the most persistent hostile actors in New Jersey.

Voting to secure U.S. elections through the House and passing multiple bills aimed at securing U.S. elections against foreign interference and safeguarding voting rights, including the For the People Act, the SAFE Act and the SHIELD Act.