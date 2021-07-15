Gottheimer hosts Fifth District ‘Hometown Heroes’ Awards

U.S. Rep. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) honored local first responders, veterans, students, life-saving bystanders, volunteers, Scouts, community leaders and residents during his Fifth District Hometown Heroes Ceremony held Friday, July 9, at the Hackensack Performing Arts Center.

‘Focusing on those who give back to our communities’

“We are lucky to have so many unsung heroes in our communities, whose quiet power of service goes on every day without the recognition they truly deserve. They just do it because they care. Today is their day,” Gottheimer said. “It goes without saying that the past nearly year and a half has been an incredibly challenging time for our country — with a pandemic looming over us, sick loved ones and neighbors, and a drumbeat of economic uncertainty. If you pick up the paper, turn on cable news or flip through social media, there is far more attention being placed on what’s going wrong with America, and far too little attention on what’s going right. We should focus more on what unites us, as opposed to what divides us — and spend more time focusing on those who give back to our country and communities.”

Gottheimer added: “Today’s Hometown Heroes were all nominated by leaders from our community — including our elected officials, nonprofit and faith leaders, friends, family members, first responders, and neighbors who believe that they truly deserve the title. These individuals come from all walks of life, but they all share an idea that is particularly special: they embody our Jersey Values and make our community such a special place to live, work, and raise a family. They help us build the more perfect union we should all be fighting for. We should all work to live up to their example.”

Janis Woersching

Among the “Hometown Heroes” honored last week was Janis Woersching of West Milford in Passaic County. She COO of the SCARC in Frankford for the past 16 years, through which she acted as the COVID response coordinator and chief motivator for employees and families. “She has dedicated herself to serving children and adults with developmental disabilities and leads programs and services to approximately 500 people in her community,” Gottheimer said in the presentation.