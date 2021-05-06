x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Gottheimer requests state DEP funds to clear remnants of illigal dumping at Stag Hill

Mahwah. Stag Hill, the site of illicit dumping for for more than 50 years, is the ancestral home of the Ramapough Lenape Nation.

North Jersey /
| 06 May 2021 | 11:08
    U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) and local community leaders visited Stag Hill, land that has been harmed by illegal dumping for more than half a century. Provided photo.
    U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) and local community leaders visited Stag Hill, land that has been harmed by illegal dumping for more than half a century. Provided photo.

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) and local community leaders this week visited Stag Hill, land that has been harmed by illegal dumping for more than half a century.

Local residents have already cleaned up hundreds of thousands of pounds of trash, but the community lacks the resources needed to finish clearing remaining large piles of dumped waste.

In a letter to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Gottheimer formally requested assistance for the Mahwah Environmental Volunteers Organization and the Township of Mahwah to remove the dumped waste, including specialized equipment and resources to help stop illegal dumping in the area.

The Mahwah Environmental Volunteers Organization and local residents have helped lead major clean up efforts at Stag Hill, and the Township of Mahwah and Bergen County have helped provide some resources — including purchasing supplies, tools, and signs to deter future dumping — but the community does not have the resources necessary to finish clearing remaining piles of shingles and milling.

“Stag Hill is the ancestral home of the Ramapough Lenape Nation. It is also an incredible natural habitat in the Fifth Congressional District,” Josh Gottheimer wrote in a letter to NJDEP this week. “Sadly, this scenic and meaningful land has been damaged by illegal dumping for more than half a century.”

Gottheimer continued: “Illegal dumping is an abhorrent practice that is continuing to take place throughout North Jersey. We must stop these materials from further damaging our environment and contaminating our air and water.”

Attendees

Gottheimer was joined during a site visit at Stag Hill by Bergen County Commissioner Mary Amoroso, Bergen County Commissioner Tracy Zur, Mahwah Mayor Jim Wysocki, Mahwah Councilmember Janet Ariemma, Mahwah Councilmember Kim Bolan, Mahwah Councilman Robert “Rob” Ferguson, Executive Director of MEVO Violet Reed, Stag Hill MEVO Manager Billy Dimas, President of the Land Conservancy of New Jersey David Epstein, Chairwoman of the MEVO Board of Directors Karin Lagreca, Member of the MEVO Board of Directors Dr. Sandy Shevak, Ramapough Lenape Tribal Center Executive Director Petra and Ramapough Lenape Nation Members Owl and Walt.

‘Stag Hill has deep meaning for the community in Northern New Jersey’
The following is the text of U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer’s letter to Acting NJDEP Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette
Dear Acting Commissioner LaTourette:
Stag Hill in Mahwah, New Jersey, has deep meaning for the community in Northern New Jersey, both for its environmental beauty and cultural importance. As you may be aware, Stag Hill is the ancestral home of the Ramapough Lenape Nation. It is also an incredible natural habitat in the Fifth Congressional District, which I represent. Sadly, this scenic and meaningful land has been damaged by illegal dumping for more than half a century.
The Mahwah Environmental Volunteers Organization has done an incredible job with limited resources to clean hundreds of thousands of pounds of trash off of this land, including cans, bottles, furniture, appliances, and cars. Although they have received some resources from the Township of Mahwah and Bergen County to purchase supplies, tools, and signs to deter future dumping, they do not have the resources they need to finish clearing remaining piles of shingles and milling.
Illegal dumping is an abhorrent practice that is continuing to take place throughout North Jersey. We must stop these materials from further damaging our environment and contaminating our air and water. I respectfully request that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection work with the Mahwah Environmental Volunteers Organization and the Township of Mahwah to remove historically dumped materials that require specialized equipment and provide any resources needed to help the community deter future dumping in the area.
Thank you in advance for your attention to this matter and I look forward to hearing from you.
Josh Gottheimer
Member of Congress