Greenwood Lake Gaelic Cultural Society swears in new board

Greenwood Lake /
| 08 Feb 2022 | 06:13
    New board members at their swearing in:Standing left to right: Tom Mulcahy, standing in for Vincent Hallinan, Sgt. at Arms; John Trazino, one year trustee; Colleen Hallinan, corresponding secretary; Christine Purdy, recording secretary; Lexi O’Rourke, treasurer; Dawn VanDoran, two-year trustee; Martain Bractien, three-year trustee.
Greenwood Lake Gaelic Cultural Society’s executive board was sworn in at the January monthly meeting. This group with Irish roots has monthly dinner meetings and acquaints youth with their Irish heritage.

Seated left to right: Maureen Mulcahy, 1st VP, Matt Buckley, President, Denis Mulcahy, 2nd VP.

Standing left to right: Tom Mulcahy standing in for Vincent Hallinan, Sgt. at Arms, John Trazino, 1yr Trustee, Colleen Hallinan, Corresponding Sec., Christine Purdy, Recording Sec., Lexi O’Rourke, Treasurer, Dawn VanDoran, 2yr Trustee, Martain Bractien, 3yr Trustee.