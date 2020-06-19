Greenwood Lake to host 25th annual fishing derby

The Upper Greenwood Lake Property Owners Association of West Milford will hold its 25th Annual Fishing Derby. on July 28.

For the past 25 years, the dedicated volunteers of the Upper Greenwood Lake Property Owner’s Association have awakened on the last Sunday of the month in order to see off fishermen and fisherwomen of all ages.

Over this quarter century, the volunteers and participants return to the same boat launch with smiles on their faces, weighing their catches and celebrating the beautiful resource that they call home.