Happy helping ventures to a retiring vet receptionist

When lead receptionist Elaine Mariani retired at the end of last year, she had been working at Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital for 14 years. Retirement hasn’t quite kicked in yet.

“It still feels like vacation,” she said. “It’s nice not to have to get up in the morning at the crack of dawn!”

Working in a fast-paced, always changing environment, where multitasking was de rigueur, was just her speed.

“I learned so much about the industry and pet care, and I’m so grateful for the friendships I made over the years,” she said.

Working with people who love animals led Elaine to get involved with pet therapy. Elaine and Lucky, her beagle, partnered in pet therapy certification. Lucky had regular times when young children would read to him at the library.

“I love kids and enjoyed seeing them read to my little Lucky,” she said.

They also visited local nursing homes, where Elaine would chat with the residents while Lucky snuggled with them.

Being a part of the hospital family for so long, Elaine said, she has seen kittens and puppies grow up, and has also been there when families crossed their beloved pets over the Rainbow Bridge. Lucky passed at the tender age of 19 years.

“I still find myself missing him even though two years have passed since then,” she said.

These days she’s catching up on her reading, cooking, baking and just enjoying the view from her window. Next chapter, Elaine plans to volunteer for Special Olympics.

Happy retirement, Elaine!