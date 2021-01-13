x
Hewitt. A shout out for Dr. G and his staff

Union Valley Road /
13 Jan 2021 | 04:57
    Dr. George A. Guariglia stands outside of his building on Union Valley Road in Hewitt everyday, testing patients in their cars. Photo by Karen Wiedmann.
Karen Wiedmann, the broker, REALTOR and owner of RE/MAX Country Realty in West Milford, sent in this photograph of Dr. George A. Guariglia as part of a shout out for the doctor and his staff.

“Dr. G stands outside of his building everyday testing patients in their cars,” Wiedmann wrote in an email exchange with the West Milford Messenger. “Open seven days a week, he is dedicated to his patients and the residents of the West Milford area. Amazing bedside manner with all ages. So kind and understanding.”

Wiedmann said her father tested negative for following a rapid COVID test, then received a positive result PCR. “I would not trust the Rapid result,” she said. She does trust Guariglia.

“Today I took my 91-year-old mother and he was so kind and gentle with her,” Wiedmann added. “He made her feel that she was the best patient of the day. This doctor has a real gift with his patients.

“So a thumbs up to Dr. G and his staff for taking care of everyone during this terrible COVID pandemic.”