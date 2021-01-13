Hewitt. A shout out for Dr. G and his staff

Karen Wiedmann, the broker, REALTOR and owner of RE/MAX Country Realty in West Milford, sent in this photograph of Dr. George A. Guariglia as part of a shout out for the doctor and his staff.

“Dr. G stands outside of his building everyday testing patients in their cars,” Wiedmann wrote in an email exchange with the West Milford Messenger. “Open seven days a week, he is dedicated to his patients and the residents of the West Milford area. Amazing bedside manner with all ages. So kind and understanding.”

Wiedmann said her father tested negative for following a rapid COVID test, then received a positive result PCR. “I would not trust the Rapid result,” she said. She does trust Guariglia.

“Today I took my 91-year-old mother and he was so kind and gentle with her,” Wiedmann added. “He made her feel that she was the best patient of the day. This doctor has a real gift with his patients.

“So a thumbs up to Dr. G and his staff for taking care of everyone during this terrible COVID pandemic.”