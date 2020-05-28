Home - click to return to home page
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Home - click to return to home page
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
© COPYRIGHT 2020 STRAUS NEWS | The West Milford Messenger
Home
News
Local News
Hewitt. Celebrating Memorial Day
Hewitt
/
28 May 2020 | 11:16
Dotty Oppel shared this photo with the West Milford Messenger: "Pam and Sam Collins of Forest Lake Drive happily surprised their neighbors by putting flags by our mailboxes to celebrate Memorial Day."
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Send article
Tags
1
Hewitt
2
Memorial Day 2020
3
Pam and Sam Collins
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED