Hewitt. Celebrating Memorial Day

28 May 2020 | 11:16
    Dotty Oppel shared this photo with the West Milford Messenger: "Pam and Sam Collins of Forest Lake Drive happily surprised their neighbors by putting flags by our mailboxes to celebrate Memorial Day."