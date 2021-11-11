Hewitt. Ladies Auxiliary host annual Holiday Wreath sale fund raiser

The Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary is currently holding its annual Holiday Wreath sale fund raiser.

This is a pre-order fund raiser with limited quantities available. Items include Poinsettia Plants, Christmas (Zygo) Cactus and 25-inch Evergreen decorated wreaths (three styles).

All proceeds benefit the Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Fire Company in purchasing new emergency equipment for firefighters.

Orders due are due Nov. 22 and will be available for pickup on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Upper Greenwood Lake Firehouse, 776 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

For information, contact 973-853-7845.