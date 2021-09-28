Hewitt. The latest from the Greenwood Lake Commission

The Greenwood Lake Commission issued the following statement this week:

The Greenwood Lake Commission is pleased to announce that the water levels on Greenwood Lake are about normal.

The speed regulations that were suggested to follow over the past several weeks, to reduce damage to docks and water craft, are being rescinded.

The Commission is confident you will continue to use good judgement going forward to the local weather and water conditions around Greenwood Lake. We thank you for your cooperation through these challenging times.

Also, our final reminder that a five-foot drawdown continues to be on schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 12, running through Dec. 31, 2021.

Any questions or concerns, please visit www.gwlc.org.