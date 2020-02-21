Highlanders Indoor Color Guard begins season undefeated

"The West Milford Highlander Indoor Color Guard has, once again, gotten off to a tremendous start." Co-Director Trish O'Shea said.

The Highlander's season began with its weather-shortened home show, the "Mid-Atlantic Indoor Network" preview show at the high school.

During the show, the Indoor Color Guard debuted its 2020 production, "Rainbow Over Your Head," which reportedly received rave reviews from judges, fellow competitors, and spectators alike.

The Indoor Guard's first win of the season came at the competition at West Orange High School on Jan. 25.

The West Milford group has since remained undefeated, with subsequent victories in competitions at Hillsborough High School, Northern Valley/Old Tappan High School, West Milford and the "Winter Guard International Philadelphia Regional" on Feb. 8.

"The (West Milford) guard is currently ranked in the Top 25 in the world among Scholastic A Class color guards," O'Shea said.

The West Milford Indoor Guard was looking forward to the "WGI South Brunswick Regional" Feb. 22-23, as well as other local contests, like the "Musical Arts Conference Championships" at Sacred Heart University in March, and the "WGI World Championships" in Dayton, Ohio in April.