How West Milford people are coping with the pandemic

Mayor Michele Dale asked that anyone with a concern about social distancing not taking place they should contact the West Milford Police Department at 973-728-2800. She said that contacting her only delays response to the concern.

A face covering is required in all retail establishments. Dale said this includes retail stores and restaurants open for take-out only. All staff within retail or restaurants must wear a face covering as well.

The mayor said if someone has observed something there that is a concern they should contact the Office of Emergency Management Office at 973-728-2840 or the police.

A face covering is not required outside; however, people are encouraged to wear one.

Any resident in need of food from the township’s food banks should call the Office of Emergency Management at 973-728-2840 and they will provide the information on how to obtain assistance.

The West Milford Library remains closed. Dale said this is not a township decision. It is part of Governor Murphy’s executive order. All executive orders from the Governor supersede any local orders.

“The tree in front of West Milford Town Hall that usually displays Christmas Lights has been outfitted with red, white and blue lights to honor first responders and remind us all that we live in the best country in the world,” Dale said. “I thank the many residents whom have volunteered and have stepped up to recognize and pay special tribute to the many first responders.”

She praised the following:

. An organized drive by all first responder locations within the township and assisted living facilities.

. Placing a blue ribbon around trees to honor first responders.

. All the township fire departments for organizing the Easter bunny visit through the neighborhoods.

. West Milford Football Association Easter Bunny visit to various homes of their athletes.

. West Milford Football Cheer for the amazing video their team put together.

. The West Milford Fire Department, EMS and Police Department who did a drive by for a five-year old girl’s birthday whose father had passed away a few days earlier from COVID-19.

. JR’s Screen printing who organized an online fund raiser to support local food banks by donating $5 from every order and collecting over $500 to distribute.

. The many volunteers who have collected food and or made a donation to the food banks, EMS services and PBA.

.A bby’s sewing for making and donating 100 masks.

. Other volunteer groups who also made and distributed masks throughout the community.

Mayor Dale noted Nurses Week was May 6 through 12 and she asked that the public thank nurses and show them appreciation for all they have done during COVID-19.

She announced the township has approved signs that will be displayed throughout the community in recognition of the graduating senior class of 2020. Dale said she currently does not have information about graduation services and if there will or will not be a ceremony. She will report any information she receives.

- Ann Genader