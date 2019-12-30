x
Images of 2019

West Milford. There were some memorable moments in the township during 2019.

30 Dec 2019 | 02:58
    Music filled the air this summer at the Wallisch Homestead Music Festival. Charles Kim photo
    Wycoff Blacksmith Gaspar Lesznik conducts a field demonstration of 19th century metal work at the Long Pond Ironworks State Park in Ringwood on Saturday. Charles Kim photo.
    A graduate student from Montclair University tests the water in Greenwood Lake in July following the HAB no contact advisory by the NJ DEP. ( Charles Kim photo)
    A member of the Rotary prepares a flag for the "Heroes" display at Bubbling Springs Park. ( Charles Kim photo)
    Residents enjoyed the annual July 4 fireworks and festivities at the High School Football Field. ( Charles Kim photo)
    Firemen stand at attention during the 9/11 Ceremony at town hall in September. ( Charles Kim photo)
    Kids ride the carousel a the annual Our Lady Queen of Peace carnival. ( Charles Kim photo)
    A Brownie Troop marches during the Memorial Day Parade. ( Charles Kim photo)
    Flying in formation at the Greenwood Lake Airshow. ( Charles Kim photo)
    Boy Scouts launch model rockets at the Wallisch Farm. ( Charles Kim photo)
    A youth fishing contestant hopes to land a winning fish. ( Charles Kim photo)