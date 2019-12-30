Home
Home
News
Local News
Images of 2019
West Milford. There were some memorable moments in the township during 2019.
Charles Kim
/
West Milford
/
30 Dec 2019 | 02:58
Music filled the air this summer at the Wallisch Homestead Music Festival. Charles Kim photo
Wycoff Blacksmith Gaspar Lesznik conducts a field demonstration of 19th century metal work at the Long Pond Ironworks State Park in Ringwood on Saturday. Charles Kim photo.
A graduate student from Montclair University tests the water in Greenwood Lake in July following the HAB no contact advisory by the NJ DEP.
(
Charles Kim photo
)
A member of the Rotary prepares a flag for the "Heroes" display at Bubbling Springs Park.
(
Charles Kim photo
)
Residents enjoyed the annual July 4 fireworks and festivities at the High School Football Field.
(
Charles Kim photo
)
Firemen stand at attention during the 9/11 Ceremony at town hall in September.
(
Charles Kim photo
)
Kids ride the carousel a the annual Our Lady Queen of Peace carnival.
(
Charles Kim photo
)
A Brownie Troop marches during the Memorial Day Parade.
(
Charles Kim photo
)
Flying in formation at the Greenwood Lake Airshow.
(
Charles Kim photo
)
Boy Scouts launch model rockets at the Wallisch Farm.
(
Charles Kim photo
)
A youth fishing contestant hopes to land a winning fish.
(
Charles Kim photo
)
